  Roxie Hammill  - Transportation

Going to the new KCI from JoCo? Here’s what you need to know

Travelers at KCI's new terminal use a crosswalk in the arrivals area where vehicles line up to pick up passengers flying into the airport. Photo credit Carlos Moreno/KCUR 89.3.

Opening a $1.5 billion airport terminal with a completely revamped design and traffic flow was bound to have at least one or two complications.

But now that Kansas City International’s new terminal has been up and running a couple of weeks, the biggest one – traffic flow in the pick-up lanes – appears to be easing, says Joe McBride, communications manager for Kansas City’s Aviation Department.