Leawood talks next steps for ‘Purple Twist’ sculpture

Leawood is considering whether to make the temporary purple sculpture near Leawood City Hall a permanent fixture.
The Leawood Arts Council earlier this month discussed the next possible steps for “Purple Twist,” the city’s current Art on Loan piece.
Through the Art on Loan program, an artist gets to temporarily display a personal art piece just west of city hall after undergoing a selected process by the city.
The city’s contract with the artist expires in August
- Missouri artist Jessie Cargas created the steel purple sculpture.
- “Purple Twist” stands at 8 feet, but the display is 10 feet tall on top of the pedestal.
- Cargas said she hopes viewers enjoy 360-degree access to the sculpture because it provides a unique perspective from each angle.
The arts council discussed where it could go
- City staff and members of the arts council posed the possibility of permanently installing the sculpture near the city’s lake located east of West 115th Street and Tomahawk Creek Parkway.
- If the city relocates the sculpture to the lake, then Leawood would consider installing two more pieces by the same artist to accompany “Purple Twist” as part of a series.
- Council members said The Barstow School also expressed interest in installing the sculpture at the recently-opened IDEA Space KC on State Line Road.
- Parks and Recreation director Chris Claxton said purchasing the sculpture as a permanent fixture would cost the city $6,750.
No final action was taken
- The arts council decided to revisit discussion about the sculpture’s next steps in May.
- In the meantime, the city committee overseeing Leawood’s Arts in Public Places Initiative will discuss the possibility of purchasing “Purple Twist” and review Cargas’ other work to see if any of her other sculptures would complement it.
- The decision to purchase the sculpture will ultimately require the Leawood City Council’s final approval.
Go deeper: See “Purple Twist,” tapped by Leawood Art Council as city’s next art installation
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1