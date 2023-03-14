  Lucie Krisman  - Leawood

Leawood talks next steps for ‘Purple Twist’ sculpture

Leawood Purple Twist sculpture

The eight-foot 'Purple Twist' sculpture near Leawood's City Hall may become a permanent fixture elsewhere in the city. Above, the sculpture west of City Hall. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Leawood is considering whether to make the temporary purple sculpture near Leawood City Hall a permanent fixture.

The Leawood Arts Council earlier this month discussed the next possible steps for “Purple Twist,” the city’s current Art on Loan piece.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe: ? THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1