Kari Lyn Allen

Kari L. (Kuhn) Allen, 39, of Kansas City, MO died peacefully March 7, 2023, at Saint Luke’s Hospital with her mom and son at her bedside.

Kari was born on June 29, 1983, in Kansas City, MO to Keith and Karen Kuhn.

Kari attended school in the Hickman Mills School District through the middle of her junior year of high school and then attended and graduated from Kansas City Lutheran High School.

Kari started playing baseball at the YMCA when she was around 5 years old, then moved on to a fastpitch softball league in Grandview, MO. She continued playing until she aged out of that league and played while attending Ruskin High School. She tried getting a softball team started while at Kansas City Lutheran High School but was unsuccessful. She loved watching most sports and followed Kansas Jayhawks basketball, KC Royals baseball, KC Chiefs football, and college softball, but most of all watching her son playing football. She loved fishing at the Lake of the Ozarks and had to kiss the minnow before dropping her line into the water.

Kari’s favorite board game was Monopoly. She loved to watch Shark Week on TV and a couple of her favorite movies were Jaws and Titanic.

Kari worked at the IRS in Kansas City for several tax seasons after high school.

Kari is preceded in death by her grandparents: Glen and Marjorie Gardner and Charlotte Kuhn; father: Keith Kuhn; and aunt: Kathy Harris.

She is survived by her son: Daivion Hartley; mother: Karen Kuhn; brother: Robert (Erica) Kuhn; uncle: Steve Gardner; aunts and uncles: Gwen and John Garrison, Ron and Carolyn Kuhn, Dennis and Sharon Kuhn; aunts: Debbie Kuhn and Pamela Rabin; niece: Norah Kuhn; nephews: Cyrus Kuhn, Harrison Kuhn, and Oliver Kuhn; many cousins, and friends.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association in Kari’s name. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.