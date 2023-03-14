  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

John Michael Wayne

Loyal Son, Brother, Leader, and Warrior, Staff Sergeant John Michael Wayne (“JMW,” or “Wayne” to his Marine Raider brothers) tragically passed away on March 4, 2023, at the age of 39 years old.

Born on January 11, 1984 in Kansas City, Missouri, JMW accomplished more in his lifetime than any of us “regular folk” could possibly imagine. For nearly nine years, JMW served his country as a Marine Raider Point Man and member of the Marine Raider Regiment (MRR)/Special Operations Command (MARSOC). This unit is the most highly elite, principal combat component of MARSOC, which is the Marine Corps’ contribution to the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). He was an Element Member for Marine Special Operations Team 8111, Marine Special Operations Company Alpha (MSOC A), Special Operations Task Force – 73, Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force – Afghanistan in support of Operation ENDURING FREEDOM XIV.