John Michael Wayne

Born on January 11, 1984 in Kansas City, Missouri, JMW accomplished more in his lifetime than any of us “regular folk” could possibly imagine. For nearly nine years, JMW served his country as a Marine Raider Point Man and member of the Marine Raider Regiment (MRR)/Special Operations Command (MARSOC). This unit is the most highly elite, principal combat component of MARSOC, which is the Marine Corps’ contribution to the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). He was an Element Member for Marine Special Operations Team 8111, Marine Special Operations Company Alpha (MSOC A), Special Operations Task Force – 73, Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force – Afghanistan in support of Operation ENDURING FREEDOM XIV.

JMW was named Company Honorman upon graduation from MCRD San Diego; a graduate of the fluent Arabic program at the Defense Language Institute; a Force Recon Marine; and the recipient of numerous combat awards and commendations in connection with his dutiful service in two Operation Enduring Freedom combat deployments to Afghanistan.

As codified by Lieutenant Colonel Paul Marcy in 2013:

“As an operator in Special Forces, SSgt Wayne was often entrusted with a great amount of responsibility and has always responded with aplomb. This past deployment, he was responsible for combat advising a platoon of Afghan Commandos in the highly kinetic Helmand River Valley of Afghanistan. In this demanding position, he acted as the de-facto platoon commander in excess of 35 firefights, making decisions and handling responsibilities far above his pay grade.

Sgt Wayne played a critical role in MSOT 8111’s operational successes. His diligence while on point kept his teammates safe. His intelligence collections made it possible to target enemy forces and protect the people of Afghanistan. In the face of devastating enemy fire, he maintained his composure and accomplished the mission. His value to MARSOC, and the Special Operations community as a whole is immeasurable and was evident on a daily basis during combat operations. His consummate professionalism, steadfast leadership, selfless attitude, tireless work ethic, and the proactive manner in which he accomplished his mission have made him directly responsible for the high level of mission success Marine Special Operations Team 8111 enjoyed. His loyalty and genuine concern for the welfare of his Marines and Sailors during the conduct of this operation are a tribute to his strong character. His tenacity and devotion to MSOT 8111’s mission success is unmatched. His actions are in keeping with the finest traditions of military service and reflect distinct credit upon himself, the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force, MARSOC and the United States Marine Corps.”

Having executed nearly 200 highly kinetic missions on behalf of his country, JMW was an essential contributor to the reclaiming of the Helmand Valley Province in 2011. Moreover, JMW played a critical role in the development and oversight of the Afghan Commandos, who served alongside the First Marine Special Operations Battalion (1st MSOB). His skills, insights, and empathy toward the Commandos were essential to the success of US efforts in that campaign. JMW’s military prowess is undoubtedly legendary, as his name and accomplishments live on throughout the Marine Raider community.

Above and beyond his military service, JMW was a wildly talented, prolific artist. Constantly drawing and sketching from the time he could carry a crayon, JMW’s innate creativity was immediately recognized by his teachers, such that he consistently received individualized attention dedicated to developing his artistic craft. Throughout elementary, middle, high school, and college, JMW received countless awards and recognition for his art creation through a variety of mediums. At the time of his passing, JMW was a student at Rhode Island School of Design, and he created an epic portfolio of, among other things, printmaking, painting, and ceramics. JMW’s original, artistic style was intentionally provocative and expressive in nature – largely focused on his combat experience, and enormously cathartic and therapeutic in processing, to the extent one can, the trauma of war.

More than any of his earthly accomplishments, JMW is fondly remembered for his wild, fearless, magnetic energy. His cleverness, brilliance, and refusal to accept things at face value made him a formidable opponent in debates large and small. The loyalty he expressed toward the people and things he loved was unconditional, and his tenderness and wicked sense of humor made him a favorite among all walks of life.

JMW’s eternal spirit lives on among his family and many friends, including his parents, Kitty and Tony Wayne; sister, Molly Wayne; brother-in-law, Ben Holley; grandfather, George Todd; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. His spirit also carries with certain individuals he held dear, including Megan Allen, Danielle Hartke, Adam Francis, and his ever faithful, ever loyal Marine Raider brothers. JMW joins departed loved ones, including grandfathers, John E. Wayne and John “Jack” Mercer; grandmothers, Fran Todd and Dorothy Mercer; cousin, Patrick Mercer; and brothers killed in action, Staff Sergeant Charlie Cartwright and Gunnery Sergeant Daniel Price.

We invite you to celebrate JMW’s extraordinary service, art, and life at an open house on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Union KC from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., located at 1721 Baltimore Avenue in the Crossroads District. Additional memorials in San Diego and New York City will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, the Wayne family suggests donation to the Pat Tillman Foundation – an individual who inspired JMW’s service and patriotism. Always Faithful, Always Loyal. Semper Fidelis.