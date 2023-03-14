Homebody: Lemon Garlic Chicken Bake

The Lemon Garlic Chicken Bake dinner is a hassle-free midweek meal idea that involves tossing all ingredients in a pan to yield a delicious result with minimal effort. This recipe incorporates chicken, potatoes, onions, and cherry tomatoes, and the lemon garlic sauce provides a delightful flavor that permeates through the entire sheet pan dinner. The sauce is the highlight of the dish, and marinating is optional!

*Although the original recipe calls for drumsticks, bone-in chicken thigh fillets work just as well.