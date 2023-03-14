Gary grew up in Kansas City, MO, where he attended Westport High School and went on to graduate from Central Missouri State University where he met his wife Connie. He worked for the Coca-Cola Company for 38 years retiring in 2000. He was called upon in 2002 by Coca-Cola for the Winter Olympic Games held in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Gary Lee Cowdrey, 79, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023. He was born on April 27, 1943 in Kansas City, Missouri to Robert and Mary (Trabon) Cowdrey.

He spent 6 months in Utah organizing many Olympic venues for Coca-Cola. He loved the game of golf and continued to play well past his retirement. Gary also enjoyed spending time with his family taking many trips with them and visiting.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Connie Cowdrey; 2 children Scott Thomas Cowdrey (wife Stephanie) and Mark Stephen Cowdrey (Wife Christal); 4 grandchildren Kyle, Jason, Cade, and Alexandria; 2 siblings John Cowdrey and Rosalie Karczewski.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Cowdrey.

A Celebration of Life will take place on April 21st at 10:30AM at Church of the Resurrection (Wesley Chapel) 13720 Roe Ave., Leawood, KS.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Gary’s memory be made to Heartland@parkinson.org.