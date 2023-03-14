  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Gary Lee Cowdrey

Gary Lee Cowdrey, 79, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023. He was born on April 27, 1943 in Kansas City, Missouri to Robert and Mary (Trabon) Cowdrey.

Gary grew up in Kansas City, MO, where he attended Westport High School and went on to graduate from Central Missouri State University where he met his wife Connie. He worked for the Coca-Cola Company for 38 years retiring in 2000. He was called upon in 2002 by Coca-Cola for the Winter Olympic Games held in Salt Lake City, Utah.