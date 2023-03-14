  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

New French restaurant planned for downtown Shawnee

The Masonic Lodge in downtown Shawnee plans to renovate its 110-year-old building with plans to open a new French restaurant on the lower level. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Velouté, a locally-owned French catering company, plans to open a small restaurant on the first floor of the Masonic Lodge building in downtown Shawnee.

It will fill the former Mad Man’s space at 11111 Johnson Drive, which has been vacant for months.

