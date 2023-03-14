Velouté, a locally-owned French catering company, plans to open a small restaurant on the first floor of the Masonic Lodge building in downtown Shawnee.
It will fill the former Mad Man’s space at 11111 Johnson Drive, which has been vacant for months.
On Monday, a split Shawnee City Council authorized a development plan and a $150,000 loan agreement for the Masonic lodge building renovation and restaurant opening.
Velouté French Market & Catering was started by KC native Brianna Larcher and her French-born husband Pascal Larcher, serving quiche, croque monsieur, crepe boards and charcuterie.
On top of the catering, Velouté also sells French pastries, like beignets, at the Overland Park Farmers’ Market.
The Masonic Lodge is more than 110 years old
- Shawnee Lodge No. 54 first moved into the building in 1930, eventually purchasing it in 1953.
- The entire building will be renovated and the lower level space will be gutted. The facade of the building facing Johnson Drive will also be updated.
- The lodge will receive $150,000 from the Shawnee Entrepreneurial and Economic Development, or SEED, forgivable loan program, with the full scope of the work valued at $500,000.
- SEED loans are a business-support fund in Shawnee backed by the landfill Impact Fee and have been used frequently in recent years for downtown Shawnee redevelopment efforts.
The French dining room will seat about 35
- The new restaurant plans to serve breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner inspired by provincial French cuisine.
- It will be in a new dining room space, complete with a brand new kitchen and preparation area for food.
- City documents say this project is considered a “key advancement” in the overall downtown Shawnee redevelopment effort.
Shawnee mayor broke a council tie
- Council members Tony Gillette, Tammy Thomas, Mike Kemmling and Jacklynn Walters voted against the agreement, though none cited specific reasons for their opposition.
- Councilmembers Eric Jenkins, Kurt Knappen, Jill Chalfie and Angela Stiens voted in favor.
- The 4-4 tie required Mayor Michelle Dislter to break the tie, approving the agreement.
- Jenkins said he thinks the proposal is “neat,” noting it would be unique to have a French restaurant in Shawnee.
