Got plastics that you don’t want to end up in the landfill? Take it to Merriam.
Through July, the city is collecting hard-to-recycle plastic, like those pesky grocery bags and bubble wrap, with the aim of getting enough to eventually create a new public bench.
The goal is to collect 500 pounds of plastic over the next few months, which will then be converted into a bench that will be placed somewhere in the city.
City wants typically non-recyclable plastics
- Through July, the city is collecting film plastics — like grocery or bread bags, bubble wrap, paper towel or toilet paper packaging — at bins placed at city hall and the Merriam Community Center.
- These types of plastics usually cannot be recycled if collected from curbside recycling bins.
- Some plastics, like plastic coffee cups or to-go containers, are not being accepted for Merriam’s project.
- All plastic taken to Merriam must be clean and dry, the city says.
City will partner with national company to create the bench
- NexTrex, a company that creates outdoor products from recycled film plastics, will create the bench for Merriam for free.
- The company also creates outdoor decks out of recycled material.
- Jenna Gant, the city’s communication and public engagement manager, said the idea came from a parks and recreation employee who collected plastic for a recycled bench at their previous job.
Watch an informational video about how the process works below:
Merriam has reached the 100-pound mark
- There is no additional cost to the city other than staff time to ensure the city collects 500 pounds, Gant said.
- For every 500 pounds of film plastics collected, NexTrex will make a bench, she said.
- Merriam is also working with Crestview and Merriam Park elementary schools to help reach collect plastic and reach the 500-pound goal by July.
