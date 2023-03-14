  Juliana Garcia  - Merriam

♻️ Merriam wants recycled plastic to create bench

Merriam plastic bench

An example of a recycled plastic bench created by NexTrex. Photo via NexTrex.

Got plastics that you don’t want to end up in the landfill? Take it to Merriam.

Through July, the city is collecting hard-to-recycle plastic, like those pesky grocery bags and bubble wrap, with the aim of getting enough to eventually create a new public bench.

