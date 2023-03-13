He was the son of William McKinley Duncan and Mary Louisa (Brown) Duncan. He was named after his great uncle, the 25th President of the United States, President William McKinley. William’s wife, Jan Duncan-O’Neal recently passed away in late 2022.

William McKinley Duncan III passed away at the age of 88 in the early morning of March 6, 2023 in Overland Park KS.

William was also preceded in death by his two sisters Ann Peterson, Minerva Taylor, his brother Dr. James Duncan, and his daughter Elizabeth M. Duncan.

William is survived by his son Bruce K. Duncan and his wife Sandra Duncan, and Jan’s son Michael Irving.

illiam earned a Masters degree in Library Science from the University of Texas, Austin and a Doctorate of Divinity from Falls Church VA Episcopal Seminary.

For many years he served as Director of the Minnesota Twin Cities Metro Public Libraries (MELSA). Known by individuals over the years as Father Duncan, he remained active in the church throughout his life, and was loved and respected by many.

Private family services will be held.