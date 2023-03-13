  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

William McKinley Duncan III

William McKinley Duncan III passed away at the age of 88 in the early morning of March 6, 2023 in Overland Park KS.

He was the son of William McKinley Duncan and Mary Louisa (Brown) Duncan. He was named after his great uncle, the 25th President of the United States, President William McKinley. William’s wife, Jan Duncan-O’Neal recently passed away in late 2022.