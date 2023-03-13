  Juliana Garcia  - Westwood

Concept for prominent Westwood site on Rainbow Boulevard includes park, offices

Westwood Rainbow developments include four office buildings and a 3.5 acre park

Westwood is looking into a development proposal from Karbank Real Estate Company to bring offices and a 3.5 acre public park to the old Westwood View building and the former Westwood Christian Church. Above, a rendering of an office on Rainbow Boulevard looking west. Image via city documents

A concept to build new office buildings and a 3.5-acre public park on two of Westwood’s most prominent pieces of land will get a closer look.

The Westwood City Council last week unanimously agreed to enter an exclusive agreement with Mission Woods-based Karbank Real Estate Company to fully flesh out a redevelopment plan for two adjacent properties: the former Westwood Christian Church property, 5050 Rainbow Blvd., and the Westwood View Elementary site at 2511 W. 50th St.

