Updates from Johnson County Community College: Registration is open for the Summer Youth Enrichment Program

JCCC’s Summer Youth Enrichment Program offers classes in everything from art and crafts, to computers, to life skills. Registration is currently open – the first week of classes kickoff June 5.
As a valued resource in the Johnson County community, JCCC provides activities the whole family can enjoy. The Summer Youth Enrichment Program, for example, offers fun, interactive and educational experiences for children in grades 3-12. A favorite summer activity for many, the program inspires lifelong learning by enhancing children’s knowledge, personal growth and life skills.
Combining learning and fun
This summer, we’re providing nearly 70 in-person courses for students entering grades 6 to 12 and more than 20 live online computer courses for ages 8 to 14. Our program instructors come from a variety of backgrounds and specialize in the subjects they teach. Many are JCCC faculty members or local teachers throughout the community.
Popular class topics include:
Arts and Crafts
Career Exploration
Computer Programming
Drones
Engineering
eSports
Game Development
Music
Science
Video Games
We’ve expanded our courses this year to offer brand new and highly requested classes, including:
Culinary Wonders: Students learn to make pizza, pasta, crème brûlée and more.
Chess Camp: This popular course is designed to introduce youth to chess strategy, all while having fun! Daily activities include casual play, lessons and training exercises.
Fabulous Flowers: In this course, students experiment with texture, shape, and color to create one-of-a-kind floral arrangements to take home.
Sign Language for Beginners: Students are introduced to deaf culture and learn basic ASL for day-to-day communication.
Intro to Photography: Taught by JCCC faculty, this class encourages creativity as students try out various processes to create unique photos.
“We are very excited to present our 2023 Summer Youth Enrichment program. We’re glad to offer new in-person courses to engage better with our students. Staff and faculty members are looking forward to another summer of fun and learning,” said Holly York, Program Coordinator, Summer Youth Enrichment Program.
