Updates from Johnson County Community College: Registration is open for the Summer Youth Enrichment Program

As a valued resource in the Johnson County community, JCCC provides activities the whole family can enjoy. The Summer Youth Enrichment Program, for example, offers fun, interactive and educational experiences for children in grades 3-12. A favorite summer activity for many, the program inspires lifelong learning by enhancing children’s knowledge, personal growth and life skills.

Combining learning and fun

This summer, we’re providing nearly 70 in-person courses for students entering grades 6 to 12 and more than 20 live online computer courses for ages 8 to 14. Our program instructors come from a variety of backgrounds and specialize in the subjects they teach. Many are JCCC faculty members or local teachers throughout the community.