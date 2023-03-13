The state of Kansas has ordered Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission to immediately stop taking in animals amid an ongoing investigation into the animal shelter.
At the same time, the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Animal Facilities Inspection program is continuing to work to revoke the shelter’s license following alleged violations found during an inspection last fall.
