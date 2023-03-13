  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

State orders Unleashed Pet Rescue to stop taking in animals

Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption in Mission.

The state animal health commissioner on Friday ordered Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission to immediately stop taking in animals until the state's effort to revoke the shelter's license is resolved. File photo.

The state of Kansas has ordered Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission to immediately stop taking in animals amid an ongoing investigation into the animal shelter.

At the same time, the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Animal Facilities Inspection program is continuing to work to revoke the shelter’s license following alleged violations found during an inspection last fall.

