Sharon K. Gambill, 77, of Overland Park, passed away March 11, 2023. Memorial services are pending at Church of the Resurrection, Leawood. Private interment will take place at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation or to Midwest Transplant Network.

Sharon was born on January 2, 1946 in St. Louis, MO to Galvester and Lillian (Schuechart) Rehmus. She grew up in Belleville, IL and worked as a registered nurse for several years. She married Leonard Gambill on October 1, 1966. After her sons were born, Sharon became a stay-at-home mom, moving to the Kansas City area in 1976.