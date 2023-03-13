  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Dogtopia to open second Overland Park doggie daycare facility

Dog daycare and boarding franchise Dogtopia is working to open a new Overland Park location near 105th Street and Metcalf Avenue. Photo via Dogtopia.

National dog daycare and boarding franchise Dogtopia is planning to open its third Johnson County location in Overland Park.

The Overland Park City Council last week unanimously approved a special use permit to allow the Arizona-based dog daycare facility to operate at 10520 Metcalf Ave. in the Times Square Shopping Center.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

We work hard to make it easy for you to keep up on your community with short, to-the-point coverage and easy-to-scan newsletters — but we can't produce local coverage without local support. To our nearly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, we hope you'll give one a try today — your first month of full access is just $1!