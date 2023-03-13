Dogtopia to open second Overland Park doggie daycare facility

Dog daycare and boarding franchise Dogtopia is working to open a new Overland Park location near 105th Street and Metcalf Avenue. Photo via Dogtopia.
National dog daycare and boarding franchise
Dogtopia is planning to open its third Johnson County location in Overland Park.
The Overland Park City Council last week unanimously approved a special use permit to allow the Arizona-based dog daycare facility to operate at 10520 Metcalf Ave. in the Times Square Shopping Center.
The new location will have room for up to 120 dogs
Dogs will be able to openly play with other dogs all day, except for a two-hour maximum period of time when they will be kept in crates for rest and feedings during cleaning procedures.
An employee will be present overnight to monitor all boarded dogs, and webcam access is also available for pet owners to check in as needed.
All activities will be indoors and there will be no outdoor relief or play areas for the new site, according to city documents.
Photo via Dogtopia. Dogtopia also offers spa services
In addition to daycare and boarding, the new Dogtopia location will offer spa services, including baths, nail trimming, brushing and teeth cleaning.
Grooming will also be conducted by a licensed groomer during normal business hours, which will be Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekend hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This is Dogtopia’s second Overland Park location
Dogtopia has one location open in Overland Park at 6905 W. 135th St., and a second Johnson County space at 15270 W. 119th St. in Olathe.
Currently, the daycare company has more than 225 locations throughout the United States and Canada.
Company officials did not immediately respond to the Post’s inquiries about a tentative opening date for the new Overland Park location.
