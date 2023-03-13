  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Mill Valley High

In first year, Mill Valley wrestling coach earns regional honor

Mill Valley wrestling coach Joey Lazor hugs one of his wrestlers during a tournament. Lazor was named the regional coach of the year from a poll of his peers. Photo courtesy of Center Stage Sports.

Joey Lazor, Mill Valley boys wrestling coach, has been named the regional coach of the year in just his first year at the helm of the Jaguars’ program.

Lazor, who also teaches math, is in his first year as the Jaguars’ head boys wrestling coach. Before that, he was an assistant coach at Mill Valley and had also previously been an assistant coach at St. Thomas Aquinas.

