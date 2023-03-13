In first year, Mill Valley wrestling coach earns regional honor

Joey Lazor, Mill Valley boys wrestling coach, has been named the regional coach of the year in just his first year at the helm of the Jaguars’ program.
Lazor, who also teaches math, is in his first year as the Jaguars’ head boys wrestling coach. Before that, he was an assistant coach at Mill Valley and had also previously been an assistant coach at St. Thomas Aquinas.
Lazor voted top coach by his peers
- At a regional wrestling match in February, all the head coaches from each team cast a ballot for coach of the year.
- When those were tallied up, Lazor netted the most votes.
- That makes him the coach of the year in the Class 6A regional contest through the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association.
- “Being my first year as head coach, it was pretty cool to see other coaches see the kind of work I’m doing with the guys,” Lazor told the Post.
He was an All-American college wrestler
- Growing up, Lazor said he played just about every sport, but as he got a little older, he started focusing on wrestling.
- That carried him into college, where he wrestled at the University of Northern Iowa and was named an All-American in 2014.
- He later started coaching at his alma mater while training to make the Olympic wrestling team, but the pandemic scuttled his plans to go to Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Games, which were eventually held in 2021.
- Shortly after, he moved to Kansas with his wife, who is a competitive softball coach.
Lazor knew he wanted to teach and coach early on
- Altogether, he’s been involved in wrestling for just shy of 30 years.
- After seeing a lot of coaches in his life make a big impact on him and other athletes, Lazor said his path was clear.
- “The sport gave me so much, I want to give back as much as I can,” he said.
Each year, he sets a theme
- Lazor said his coaching philosophy changes each year as he sets a theme to focus on in each new season.
- The theme for the 2022-2023 season was “attitude, perspective and effort.”
- “Those are all three things that we can all control as human beings,” Lazor said.
- That came into focus, he said, when the team ultimately placed third at the state tournament, falling short of a state title.
- “The sun still comes up the next day,” Lazor said. “There’s worse things in life than losing a wrestling match.”
Mill Valley did earn a few individual titles
- Dillon Cooper and Colin McAllister both earned first place finishes in their respective weight classes at state.
- Eddie Hughart was also a runner up, and Maddox Cassella placed third.
- Brady Mason, Christopher Wash and Sam Imes earned top-ten titles as well.
