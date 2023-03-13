Mary K. Coakley

November 6, 1934 – March 5, 2023
Olathe, Kansas – Mary Kathryn (Redmond) Coakley, Olathe, KS, born on November 6, 1934, passed away on March 5, 2023. A private family Funeral Mass will take place at Santa Marta Chapel, 13800 W. 116th Street, Olathe Kansas on Monday, March 20, 2023, following the mass there will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends at 1:45 pm on Monday at the Santa Marta Chapel. Her remains will be donated to the KU Alzheimer’s Research Program. Interment at a later date at Holy Angels Cemetery, Basehor, KS.
