E. Garold “Gary” Allenbrand

Gary peacefully passed away on March 5, 2023, after battling years of serious illnesses. He was born in a country home to Dorothy and Smith Allenbrand on July 9, 1935. He grew up in Olathe, KS, where he attended and graduated from Olathe High School in 1953. He went to Parsons Junior College to become a football coach, but later changed his major to land survey.

He worked in Florida for several years before returning to Olathe to work for Shafer, Kline, and Warren. In 1973, Gary started his land survey company, alongside his brother Dick who worked with him. Loren Drews joined with Gary and Dick, and the business officially became Allenbrand, Drews & Associates in 1977. The business received reputable rewards of success for many years. Gary worked part-time for several years before retiring in 2005. Some of his accomplishments as a surveyor were laying out the Metcalf South Shopping Center and Indian Springs Shopping Center. He also had the privilege of being part of the 7-Mile Bridge Project in Florida during the few years he lived and worked there.

Gary spent many hours at Lake of Ozarks with his children. On Friday afternoons, the kids were packed and impatiently waiting for the truck to pull into the driveway to head down to the lake. He taught his kids, and many of their friends, how to water ski and to enjoy other water sports. It was a great place for his kids to grow up and they will always have good memories of those days.

Gary met Cheryl Asbury and they married on February 22, 1985. Gary and Cheryl spent 38 years of their marriage socializing with friends and family, lake life, traveling, and enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up. Gary and Cheryl also enjoyed building and remodeling beautiful homes around the lake and Johnson County, KS area. They were definitely a “designer and decorator” team.

Gary was a farm boy at heart, but he showed his love for Cheryl by giving up the country life by moving to the city. One of the favorite memories of Gary and Cheryl was trips to Colorado, where they both loved spending time. Cheryl encouraged Gary to learn to snow ski. He quickly gave up that sport at the bottom of the bunny slope where he continually crashed into the fence (to the amusement of all who watched).

He held many hobbies at heart, but woodworking was his passion. He was a master tinkerer who took pride in his tools and projects. He created many woodworking projects including the outdoor cross that rests at the top of Hillcrest Covenant Church of Prairie Village, KS and a beautiful custom-made dining table for a friend. He had a natural talent in woodworking as well giving ideas and advice to family and friends. He loved spending hours of building something whether it was by himself, with his son, his brothers or friends.

After retirement, he enjoyed traveling, fishing and hunting with his son, Kip, his brothers and friends. He owned several golden retrievers that captured his heart. He enjoyed watching old western movies, cops shows and sports of the season. He was a huge fan of KU Jayhawks and Kansas City Chiefs.

Gary was a man of strong work ethics, great leadership, and a wonderful example of a servant to his family and friends. He was well-loved and respected. He was a caring father, grandfather, stepfather, faithful husband, and much beloved sibling to his brothers and sister.

Gary gave his life to Christ at Hillcrest Covenant Church where he worshipped and enjoyed years of studying the words of the Bible through Bible Study Fellowship.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Smith and Dorothy Allenbrand, his brother Bill Allenbrand, stepchildren Ron, David, and Tracy Asbury, Jeff and Bunny Jeffers (Cheryl’s parents). He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Asbury Allenbrand, his children, Kim Tubbs (Jack), Kerri Pitts (Dave), Kati Sulzberger (Kevin), Kip Allenbrand, eight grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. His brothers, Smithy Allenbrand, Don Allenbrand (Patti), Richard Allenbrand (Kathy), his sister Cheryl Hayes (Gary), brother-in-law Mark Jeffers, (Teresa) and Cheryl’s son Bob Fowler (Rebecca).

Please join us to celebrate Gary’s life on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2pm, at Penwell-Gabel Olathe Chapel, 14275 S Blackbob Rd., Olathe, KS. Visitation at 1pm prior to the service.