  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

E. Garold “Gary” Allenbrand

July 9, 1935 – March 5, 2023

Gary peacefully passed away on March 5, 2023, after battling years of serious illnesses. He was born in a country home to Dorothy and Smith Allenbrand on July 9, 1935. He grew up in Olathe, KS, where he attended and graduated from Olathe High School in 1953. He went to Parsons Junior College to become a football coach, but later changed his major to land survey.