Each week during the 2023 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol. Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Sen. Cindy Holscher of Kansas Senate District 8, covering a portion of Overland Park.

Democratic Rep. Rui Xu and Republican Rep. Owen Donohoe also submitted columns this week. The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker.

It appears wealthy families in Johnson County owe a big “thank you” to many of the legislators outside of the area.

There have been several bills circulating through the Kansas Senate and House over the past few weeks that, if implemented, will shift millions of dollars in taxpayer funds from western parts of Kansas to Johnson County.

How can that happen? And, why would legislators from some of the more rural parts of the state that are struggling to keep their communities going decide to send their hard-earned taxpayer dollars to Johnson County, one of the richest areas of the state?

It’s all through “school choice” vouchers/educational scholarships.

Over the past few years, lobbyists who work for wealthy individuals and organizations have been selling legislators on the idea of vouchers to “allow parents to choose” which school they feel is right for their children. These lobbyists push private schools as the cure-all to any situation while working to divide us with topics like critical race theory, “parent’s rights,” etc.

But here’s something that typically isn’t mentioned: out of a total of 105 counties in Kansas, 64 have no private school options. On the flip side, guess which area has the most private schools? That’s right, Johnson County!

So all those voucher plans being supported by legislators west of Topeka will likely have minimal value in terms of choice because of a lack of options in those areas.

But, wait a minute, you’re probably thinking if there are no choices in 64 counties, students will continue to attend public schools, which means those schools won’t be hurt by vouchers. But not so fast, because, there’s only a certain amount of funding available.

The money for those vouchers gets diverted from local public school funds. the more vouchers that are provided to wealthy families in Johnson County for private schools, the less money that is available to local public schools.

Think of it this way: let’s say for simplicity sake that the total budget for public schools in the state is $100 million and your local public school district gets $10 million.

Now, if $30 million goes to vouchers for students in Johnson County, your local public school’s budget will shrink to $7 million. If your district is already having a hard enough time recruiting and hiring teachers, buying supplies, etc., think what a budget reduction of almost a third will do. Your local public school will suffer tremendously along with your community.

But what about the fact there are many families in Johnson County who are struggling? That’s accurate, but vouchers aren’t going to help them.

Tuition for many of the private schools is close to $15,000 annually, some around $25,000. A voucher would likely be worth around $5,000. No struggling family is going to be able to come up with another $10-20,000 per child to send them to a private school. But if you’re already wealthy and sending your children to a private institution, getting $5,000 “back” per kiddo is a nice windfall.

Also consider, we have some great private schools in Johnson County, most of which are at or near capacity. Other states that have privatized education have been in the same situation. What we have seen happening in those states is the proliferation of “pop up” schools. Essentially, as more money is drained from the public schools, fly-by-night organizations or individuals come into the area and set up charter schools or other forms of private schooling, often in strip malls.

With no oversight or accountability (as prescribed through the bills being passed), these pop-up schools are ripe for fraudulent practices. Many of them end up closing within four or five years, which is enough time for the owners to stuff their pockets with voucher money while providing little in terms of actual education. The tradeoff is devastating. (Source: Albert Shanker Institute; School Vouchers: There is No Upside by Dr. Josh Cowan, Michigan State University).

Sound unfair? It’s absolutely unfair. Public funds are to be used for public entities. Additionally, democracy is built upon education being accessible to everyone. Vouchers destroy the promise we have made to our children by eroding the very foundation of our public schools and creating a system of chaos, where the wealthy become wealthier and everyone else gets leftovers.

For some of our communities, the public school is the one entity holding the community together. Losing them puts the final nail in the coffin of the rural community or small town.

I hope people are starting to recognize this whole push for “school choice” for what it is: just another way to get more of our taxpayer dollars into the hands of those who are already wealthy. If these bills go into effect, our public education will implode.

Ultimately, that will be very bad news for Johnson County as the economy is tied to our award-winning public schools. That will make a huge ripple effect throughout the state. Keep in mind, our public schools continue to succeed despite the pandemic and despite nearly a decade of severe underfunding due to former Gov. Sam Brownback’s disastrous experiment.

Kansas graduation rates are at an all-time high and we are one of only six states where the ACT scores of our students held steady through the pandemic while all other states declined. Additionally, public schools are for ALL students, unlike private schools which can deny admission. (Source: Kansas Association of School Boards)

If you haven’t contacted your legislators to encourage them to vote no on the voucher bills, please do so ASAP. You can find your legislators here.

This movement to destroy public education is very real and those pushing it are getting extremely close to making it happen. Once these voucher bills go into effect, our award-winning public schools across the state will start to crumble due to decreases in funding, leaving students (especially in rural areas) with few options. And once the “house falls off the cliff,” there will be no way to bring it back.

For the bulk of us, that means we’ll be scrambling to find a school for our children. Additionally, that means taking out loans to pay the difference in private school tuition. So much for sending our kids to college, if that’s your plan. We’ll already have plenty of debt from private school tuition and questionable pop-up lenders that accompany pop-up schools.

And what will the wealthy among us be doing? Something far different — like taking an extra vacation or putting a down payment on a sports car for their kids – all on OUR dime! Time to stop this scam.