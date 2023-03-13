Capitol Update: Rep. Owen Donohoe touts ‘student-centered’ education bill

Each week during the 2023 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol. Below is this week’s submission from Republican Rep. Owen Donohoe of Kansas House District 39, covering parts of Bonner Springs, Lake Quivira and Shawnee.

In the 2023 legislative session, we set out to accomplish “a better way” for Kansas and our citizens by reducing taxes, creating opportunities and prioritizing student academic achievement in education.

As you may recall, I have led the fight to advocate for individuals with disabilities as the first order of business. As I promised in my campaign, I’m working to prioritize our most vulnerable Kansans and eliminate waiting lists for services.

I’m also working to eliminate state taxes on social security and retirement income.

Other major issues this legislative session include education (which accounts for more than half the state budget), tax relief to return much of our $3 billion surplus to you, prudent balanced budgeting for the KPERS retirement system, energy cost relief and access to free-market health care options.

Student-centered funding and achievement in K-12 education

In the Kansas House and Senate, we plan to provide a more than 5% increase in funding for next year and fully fund education — again.

Contrary to what you may hear from unions and school associations, we have indeed fully funded K-12 education for the last five years, well beyond the rate of inflation. Our Legislature has been led by Republicans, and the governor has signed our budgets.

There is a real concern, however, that student success is not keeping pace with our enormous education funding, which was $6.6 billion in fiscal year 2023.

Recently, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress put out by the U.S. Department of Education — often referred to as the “Nation’s Report Card” — Kansas eighth graders ranked 42nd in reading. Only 9% of our at-risk high school students in Kansas are proficient in math and only 14% are proficient in English Language Arts.

These results are dismal. We must provide better ways for students to succeed.

To improve this, let’s acknowledge that not all kids are the same. Not all kids can learn in a traditional environment — whether it be in a public or private school. It’s a challenging, changing world with new pressures for kids. Let’s open the doors of opportunity to all kids in Kansas by funding students, not systems.

We can do that with the Sunflower Education Equity Act, an education savings account bill (House Sub for SB 83).

The ESA takes a portion of a state’s per pupil funding (about $5,000) and gives it back to parents to put towards books, a wide range of other schools, tutoring, etc., for their student.

The remaining amount (20 mils statewide and all local property taxes) goes back to the public school, even though the child is no longer attending school there.

The bill also includes:

teacher salary increases,

$72 million more for special education and

the ability for school districts to use higher headcount to compute base aid.

These provisions were initiated by Republicans and also address the concerns of the school associations and unions.

More importantly, this legislation would address the needs of parents and families to direct the education of their children to achieve better outcomes. I hope we can pass it and that Gov. Laura Kelly will sign it when it comes to her desk.

Rep. Owen Donohoe (R) represents portions of Shawnee and Lake Quivira, and serves on the state House Education, Social Services Budget and Financial Institutions and Pensions committees.