  Staff Report  - 5 to Try

💇‍♀️ 5 to Try: What are the best hair salons in Johnson County?

Photo credit Basyn, via Shutterstock.

With our “5 to Try” list last week, we tried to give you suggestions for sprucing up your yard come spring with readers’ picks for the best locally owned lawn and garden stores in Johnson County.

This week, we turn our attention to your hair.