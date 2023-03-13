💇‍♀️ 5 to Try: What are the best hair salons in Johnson County?

Photo credit Basyn, via Shutterstock.
With our “5 to Try” list last week, we tried to give you suggestions for sprucing up your yard come spring with readers’ picks for the best locally owned lawn and garden stores in Johnson County.
This week, we turn our attention to your hair.
We’re asking our readers to give us their suggestions for best hair and beauty salons in Johnson County.
Do you have a salon or stylist you’re loyal to that you think others need to know about? Have you good experiences at a locally owned shop in the area?
Let us know your recommendations.
How to tell us your hair salon picks
We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.
To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:
Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”
Other recent “5 to Try” lists
In the meantime, check out some of our other recent “5 to Try” lists of the best Johnson County has to offer, including:
