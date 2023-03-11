Your Community: Diagnosing and repairing car problems

Whether you plan to take the vehicle to a mechanic or do the repair yourself, Johnson County Library has helpful automotive resources for you.
Unexpected vehicle repairs can be stressful, and sometimes very expensive. One moment, everything is great, then the check engine light illuminates or you hear an unusual sound. Being able to diagnose the problem is an important step in getting back on the road. Whether you plan to take the vehicle to a mechanic or do the repair yourself, Johnson County Library has helpful automotive resources for you.
The automotive resources available through the Library allow you to enter your vehicle year, make and model to find troubleshooting guides, step-by-step procedures, helpful photos, repair estimates and much more. If you are considering doing the repair yourself, this can be a great way to see what is involved, which will help you determine if it’s right for you. Doing the repair yourself can save you a lot of money, plus it will build your confidence for future automotive repairs. Even if you decide to take the vehicle to a mechanic, having the knowledge of what is wrong before going in can be a big help in making important decisions.
You can access these helpful automotive resources with your Library card:
Do-it-yourself auto repair information powered by the automotive experts at MOTOR Information Systems. Learn about service and repair for thousands of domestic and imported vehicles with information direct from the original equipment manufacturers (OEM).
Repair, maintenance and service information on the most popular cars, trucks, vans and SUVs on the road today, as well as many new vehicles. There are thousands of year, make and model combinations covering the most common vehicles of the past 30 years, plus additional coverage of specialty models.
This continuously updated resource provides step-by-step repair procedures, troubleshooting guides, diagnostic trouble codes, photos, illustrations, diagrams and multimedia (videos and animations) to simplify even the most complicated tasks. This resource also includes short preparation exams for the Auto Service Excellence (ASE) Technician Certification Tests.
