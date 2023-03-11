Your Community: Diagnosing and repairing car problems

Unexpected vehicle repairs can be stressful, and sometimes very expensive. One moment, everything is great, then the check engine light illuminates or you hear an unusual sound. Being able to diagnose the problem is an important step in getting back on the road. Whether you plan to take the vehicle to a mechanic or do the repair yourself, Johnson County Library has helpful automotive resources for you.

The automotive resources available through the Library allow you to enter your vehicle year, make and model to find troubleshooting guides, step-by-step procedures, helpful photos, repair estimates and much more. If you are considering doing the repair yourself, this can be a great way to see what is involved, which will help you determine if it’s right for you. Doing the repair yourself can save you a lot of money, plus it will build your confidence for future automotive repairs. Even if you decide to take the vehicle to a mechanic, having the knowledge of what is wrong before going in can be a big help in making important decisions.