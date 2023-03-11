Police in standoff with man at Overland Park apartments

As of about 5 a.m. Saturday, police said the man was still refusing to exit his apartment and had not been taken into custody.

An attempt to arrest a man for a felony warrant resulted in a more than 15-hour standoff in Overland Park Friday night that has continued into Saturday morning.

Officer John Lacy, a spokesperson for Overland Park Police, told the Post that the U.S. Marshals Service, FBI and an Overland Park detective went to the Villa Medici Apartments, 5200 West 96th St., at about 5 p.m. Friday in an attempt to arrest the man.

The apartment complex is just to the southeast of 95th Street and Nall Avenue, near Trailwood Elementary School.

Lacy said U.S. Marshals attempted to arrest the man outside the building as he walked from his apartment to his vehicle.

According to Lacy’s account, the man fired two shots at U.S. Marshals as he retreated into the building and barricaded himself in his second-floor apartment.

One of the Marshals fired shots at the man, Lacy said.

As of Saturday morning, it was unknown if the suspect was hit during the exchange of gunfire. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Lacy says the Overland Park Police Department’s SWAT team responded along with negotiators.

It was if the negotiators had been able to engage the man in any communication.

At about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team, or SERT, arrived to relieve the Overland Park SWAT team.

As of 8 a.m., the standoff continued.

SERT Deputies had been using a loudspeaker to communicate with the man, calling for him to come out of the apartment, along with a barrage of various emergency sirens and loud-noise distraction grenades.

Meanwhile, access to get in and out of the Villa Medici apartment complex was shut off Friday night, leaving some residents to spend the night in their vehicles in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center.

Police have not said what the man’s warrant involves, only that it is for a felony. The man is only identified by the year of his birth, 1992.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.