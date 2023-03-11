  Mike Frizzell  - Police

Police in standoff with man at Overland Park apartments

Overland Park apartment standoff.

Members of the Overland Park Police SWAT team gather at the door of an apartment building, preparing to enter on Friday night, amid a standoff that was still going Saturday morning. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

An attempt to arrest a man for a felony warrant resulted in a more than 15-hour standoff in Overland Park Friday night that has continued into Saturday morning.

As of about 5 a.m. Saturday, police said the man was still refusing to exit his apartment and had not been taken into custody.