SMSD News: Groundbreaking held for New Rushton Elementary School

Rushton is one of five elementary schools being rebuilt as part of the $264 million bond referendum.

Hundreds of students, their family members, community members, city officials, and school and district staff celebrated a momentous event on Monday, March 6 at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Rushton Elementary school. Click here to view a video. 

The ceremony opened with a flag ceremony and the pledge of allegiance, led by Rushton Elementary Girl Scouts. The school choir performed “Walk Through Life” and a student representative from each grade level helped take a shovel to the dirt, officially kicking off construction of the building. 