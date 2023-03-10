Ring in spring at Story

As the weather starts to warm there’s no better place to enjoy a beautiful meal and glass of wine than at Prairie Village’s own Story.

Story is a creative American restaurant from James Beard Foundation nominee Chef Carl Thorne-Thomsen and Susan Thorne-Thomsen. They specialize in seasonal cuisine such as soft shell crabs, Alaskan halibut, ceviche, local produce and more. As the weather shifts, there are a multitude of ways to enjoy a beautiful meal. Join friends in the contemporary dining room or have an intimate night at the bar or on the expansive patio. You can also order meals to enjoy at home on their website at storykc.com.

The house-baked bread alone is worth the trip, but while you’re there you can’t go wrong with the crowd favorites smoked duck empanadas and braised beef short ribs, the delectable pork belly and the freshly made doughnuts with vanilla pastry cream, salted caramel and passion fruit purée.

Their prix fixe menus make for a fantastic and affordable date night. Wednesday’s special is Campo Lindo Farms fried chicken with savory bread pudding, parmesan gravy and green beans. Wagyu burgers with fries are available on Thursdays and Fried chicken sandwiches are available on Sundays.

Story is proud to display an outstanding wine list that has earned a place on Wine Spectator’s Best of Excellence eight years in a row. If wine isn’t your thing, Story also offers a variety of delicious craft cocktails.

He may be local, but the rest of the world agrees that chef Carl Thorne-Thomsen is an incredible talent. Carl has been a James Beard Foundation nominee twice for Best Chef: Midwest and he was named Chef of the Year by the Kansas Restaurant and Hospitality Association in October. And of course, readers of Blue Valley Post and Shawnee Mission Post were quick to name Story as our area’s best fine dining restaurant.

Whether you’re enjoying the beautiful patio, carrying-out with curbside pickup, or inviting in your loved ones for for wedding receptions, birthday, anniversary and graduation celebrations and business meetings, there’s no place like Story.

Find Story at storykc.com and on Instagram @storykc.com