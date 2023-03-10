  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Patricia Frank

Patricia “Trish” (Dirrenberger) Frank, 72, passed away in Olathe, Kansas, on March 3, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Trish was born in Woodstock, Illinois, on December 27, 1950, to Loran and Theresa Dirrenberger. She was the middle of three children and throughout her life, maintained close relationships with her siblings despite living miles apart.