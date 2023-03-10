Patricia Frank

Trish was born in Woodstock, Illinois, on December 27, 1950, to Loran and Theresa Dirrenberger. She was the middle of three children and throughout her life, maintained close relationships with her siblings despite living miles apart.

On May 29, 1987, she married Werner Frank and together they created a life in Daytona Beach, Florida. While living in Florida, Trish was an avid golfer who enjoyed daily walks and singing with Sweet Adelines. She was a dedicated employee and friend of The Heart Group where she worked as the front office administrator before retiring in 2013.

Following retirement, Trish relocated to Kansas where she happily transitioned into her role as Gram. It wasn’t long before she became Gram to everyone. She treasured her time with her children, grandchildren, family, and friends. Trish’s favorite days were spent shopping and lunching with her grandkids, having long talks with her daughter, teasing her son-in-law, spending Sundays with her son, playing cards with the 5Ms, and relaxing on the patio on warm, sunny days. Trish’s genuine kindness and bright smile will be deeply missed.

Trish is remembered by her children, Ben Koontz, and Liz (Blake) Brooks; grandchildren, Gavin and Elle; siblings, Richard (Kathy) Dirrenberger, sister Lisa Staven; nephews and nieces, and her cat, Rosie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Werner Frank, and parents, Loran and Theresa Dirrenberger.

An open house Celebration of Trish’s Life will be held at the Brooks’ Home on Saturday, April 22,

2023, between 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to PawsAbilities Kansas City. PawsAbilities provides skills training and job placement for people with disabilities in Kansas City.

“Mothers plant the seeds of love that bloom forever.”