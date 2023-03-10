  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

The Paleta Bar’s frozen treats coming soon to Overland Park

The Paleta Bar dessert chain is working to open its first ever Kansas location on Metcalf Avenue near downtown Overland Park. Photo via The Paleta Bar.

A fruit-and-cream based treat that hails primarily from Mexico will soon be available near downtown Overland Park.

The Paleta Bar dessert chain is working to open its first ever Kansas location at 8025 Metcalf Ave., in the ground floor of the same complex that includes the Avenue 80 apartments.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

