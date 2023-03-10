The Paleta Bar’s frozen treats coming soon to Overland Park

A fruit-and-cream based treat that hails primarily from Mexico will soon be available near downtown Overland Park.
The Paleta Bar dessert chain is working to open its first ever Kansas location at 8025 Metcalf Ave., in the ground floor of the same complex that includes the Avenue 80 apartments.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1