Nancy Ellen Brown, 69, died on February 27, 2023, in Overland Park, Kansas, after fifteen years of declining health due to Alzheimer’s disease. She was known to her friends and family for her passion for art, nature, and science, her advocacy for women in the sciences, her love of animals, her enthusiasm for travel and hiking, her embrace of a good discussion about the mysteries of science and life, and her hosting of lively potlucks. On her travels throughout the United States and to places like Ireland, France, Spain, Cameroon, Ukraine, and Japan, she could be seen indulging her passions: sketching interesting scenes, taking photos of unusual rock formations or soil types, scrutinizing rocks with her magnifier, and reveling in new people and new places. Her friends and family will miss this smart, open-hearted, kind, adventuresome woman.

Nancy was born in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on January 20, 1954, attended public schools in Stillwater, including C. E. Donart High School, then moved with her family to Norman, Oklahoma, for her senior year and graduated from Norman High School in 1972. She received her bachelor of science from the University of Oklahoma in geology in 1976, while also studying Russian and French and pursuing her passion for drawing and painting. She moved shortly after college from Oklahoma to Seattle, Washington, and joined friends and fellow geology enthusiasts in a group house they called “Gondwanaland.”

She completed her master’s degree in geological sciences in 1987 at the University of Washington, and worked as an engineering geologist with expertise in subsurface conditions, landslides, and building safety for county government, a legal practice, and geoengineering firms. She was also active on the board of the Puget Sound Chapter of the Association for Women Geoscientists.

Her ongoing passion for research and science led her to pick up stakes in middle age and move to Fort Collins, Colorado, where she completed her Ph.D. in geosciences at Colorado State University in 2006, with a dissertation focused on the properties of particle interactions in steep mountain streams. As a freshly-minted Ph.D., she continued her research at the Saint Anthony Falls Laboratory, University of Minnesota, and taught at the University of Washington. She then provided attentive, loving care to her father, who died in Norman in 2010, during his final year-and-a-half of illness.

Nancy moved into memory care in the Kansas City area in 2014. Even as her memory failed her, her kind, inquisitive spirit shone through. The family extends its heartfelt thanks to the health aides, nurses, and physicians, first of Benton House, Prairie Village, Kansas, and then of Garden Terrace of Overland Park, Kansas, and of Ascend Hospice for their excellent care for her.

Nancy is survived by her sister Margaret Nickell (Barry Nickell) of Kansas City, Missouri, her brother Russell Brown (Kathy Loeb) of Lexington, Kentucky, her brother Frederick Brown of Seattle, two nieces, three nephews, and three great-nieces.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Murray Brown, and her father, Sidney DeVere Brown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Association for Women Geoscientists (www.awg.org) or the Nature Conservancy in her honor. A memorial service is planned for Friday, July 14, 2023. See details below.

Memorial Service

Location

Asbury United Methodist Church

5400 W 75th St, Prairie Village, KS 66208, USA

Date & Time

Friday, July 14, 2023