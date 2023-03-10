  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Nancy Ellen Brown

January 20, 1954 – February 27, 2023

Nancy Ellen Brown, 69, died on February 27, 2023, in Overland Park, Kansas, after fifteen years of declining health due to Alzheimer’s disease. She was known to her friends and family for her passion for art, nature, and science, her advocacy for women in the sciences, her love of animals, her enthusiasm for travel and hiking, her embrace of a good discussion about the mysteries of science and life, and her hosting of lively potlucks. On her travels throughout the United States and to places like Ireland, France, Spain, Cameroon, Ukraine, and Japan, she could be seen indulging her passions: sketching interesting scenes, taking photos of unusual rock formations or soil types, scrutinizing rocks with her magnifier, and reveling in new people and new places. Her friends and family will miss this smart, open-hearted, kind, adventuresome woman.