Obituaries Mar 10, 2023 - 2023 Obituary Maureen Matros Share this story: October 27, 1934 – March 7, 2023 Overland Park, Kansas – Maureen B. Matros, 88, passed away March 7, 2023. She was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois to parents from Ireland, Cornelius and Bridget Scannell. She was married to Texas Matros for 35 years. She will be missed.
