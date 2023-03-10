  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Jack Dale Gabbert

Jack Gabbert’s passing on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 has been publicly announced.

According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Funeral service, on March 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., at Greater Life Pentecostal Church, 5225 N Brighton Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri.