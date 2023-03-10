  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Lenexa nonprofit Heart to Heart looks to grow Ukraine relief efforts

Heart to Heart International's Wes Comfort, disaster response leader, and Christine Knudsen, vice president of programs, talk with Tim Slobodnychenko, a Ukranian who runs a resource center for internally displaced people in Ternopil, Ukraine. He helps distribute hygiene kits Heart to Heart sends through a group called Light of Reformation, which is associated with the Lenexa Baptist Church.

After a recent trip to Ukraine, officials with Lenexa-based nonprofit Heart to Heart International are hoping to grow their on-the-ground support for health care and humanitarian efforts as the war continues.

Christine Knudsen, the nonprofit’s new senior vice president of programs, was on the team that traveled to Ukraine, entering on the west side of the country through Slovakia on Feb. 19 and leaving through the east in Poland a week later.

