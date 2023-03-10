  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Georgie Constantino

December 9, 1940 — March 1, 2023

Georgie Austria Constantino, age 82, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away on March 1, 2023. She leaves a legacy of strength, love and selflessness. A Memorial Celebration will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 11th, 2023, at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS, 66210. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Georgie’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).