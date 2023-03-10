Georgie Constantino

Georgie Austria Constantino, age 82, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away on March 1, 2023. She leaves a legacy of strength, love and selflessness. A Memorial Celebration will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 11th, 2023, at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS, 66210. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Georgie’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).

Georgie was the first-born child of David and Victoria Austria from Marawi City, Mindanao, Philippines. She would become the eldest of 12 siblings, who she helped raise as she was growing up. She left Mindanao to attend Arrellano University in Manila and received her degree in nursing. While there, she met Rey, her husband of 57 years, and they would have two children, Joe and Gina.

In 1971, Georgie decided to leave the Philippines and immigrate to the United States to accept a nursing job in Kansas City to provide more opportunities for her family. She left her husband and two preschoolers in the Philippines behind for one year until she saved enough money for them to join her and start their new life in KC. Georgie was the trailblazer who inspired the rest of the family to follow in her footsteps and immigrate to live the American dream. It is because of her that the extended Constantino family has the life that they do today…filled with love and opportunities.

Georgie loved being a nurse and was passionate about providing the best care to her patients, oftentimes giving the tough love they needed to recover successfully. She worked at several hospitals in the KC area including Trinity, Lakeside, Truman Medical Center and Olathe Medical Center where she eventually retired after 30+ years of service. Many who worked with Georgie considered her an exceptional nurse, highly respected by both nurses and doctors, and an inspiration to the young nurses she mentored. She also enjoyed the company of her fellow nurses who were part of her regular lunch group after she retired.

Georgie was a rabid Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas Jayhawks fan. While watching them play, she would yell at the TV as if she were the coach! She had a great sense of humor and a reputation for giving blunt advice, which often was the source of memorable “Georgie Stories” by family members, friends and colleagues. To her children, she was their hero. To her family, she was the constant source of light, love and laughter.

Georgie is survived by her husband Rey, son Joe (Kevin), daughter Gina, sisters Lita, Zeny, Nenett, Evelyn, Susan, and brothers Florian, Boris, Chito, and Joel. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Victoria, sister Fe and brothers Rudy and David Jr.