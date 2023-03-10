  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Gary J. Grindel

Oct. 2, 1953 – March 8, 2023

Gary J. Grindel, 69, Shawnee, KS, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family. The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, March 13 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 12800 W. 75th St., Shawnee KS with the Funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or the Multiple Sclerosis Society.