Gary J. Grindel, 69, Shawnee, KS, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family. The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, March 13 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 12800 W. 75th St., Shawnee KS with the Funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Gary was born October 2, 1953, in Kansas City, KS the son of Edward and Imogene (Pitzer) Grindel. Gary was a 1971 graduate of Bishop Ward High School. He had worked for over 50 years in his family’s business, American Glass Company at 36th & State Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas before retiring in 2022. Gary is survived by his wife of 45 years, Karen, 3 children, Joe Grindel, Jason Grindel and his wife, Jenny, Jennifer Wielgus and her husband, Tim, his brother, Bill Grindel and his wife, Pat, sister, Julie Grindel, brother, Kenny Grindel, grandchildren, Nicole, Jacob and Allie Grindel, Logan, Josilynn and Julianna Wielgus, great grandchildren, Mason and Alice, niece and nephew, Katie Grindel, Ed Grindel and his wife Mandy and their 3 kids, Gavin, Haddie and Dawson.

Gary was an avid Coca Cola collector and belonged to the Mid West Coca Cola Collectors Club. He was a Scout Master for 10 years where he helped lead both sons and many other young men to their Eagle. He loved rock music and loved going to concerts with his family. He enjoyed Nascar and held season tickets to the Brickyard 400 for 10 years and the Kansas Speedway since opening in 2001. He enjoyed visiting casinos and played blackjack and was a dealer for 8 years at Station Casino and Ameristar Casino. He loved traveling with family and enjoyed finding new and unique places to eat. He was quite the cook and a master at the smoker.

His family meant everything to him. If they were happy, he was happy.