Erma Lee Stipetic

Olathe, Kansas – Erma Lee (Roberts) Stipetic left us for heaven on March 2nd, 2023.

She was a bright spark in this world and will be deeply missed by many. Erma loved her family dearly. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, colleague and friend. She touched the lives of countless people.