Erma Lee Stipetic

She was a bright spark in this world and will be deeply missed by many. Erma loved her family dearly. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, colleague and friend. She touched the lives of countless people.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years Peter; two daughters, Thicia (Chad) Ridgway, Lesley (Robert) Hewlett; five grandchildren, Samantha, Luca, Ford, Avary, Bobby and two great granddaughters Salem and Remington; three siblings, Hettie Ann Leary, Frances Goodall and Harvey Roberts, in addition to a host of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Cammie Roberts; three brothers, Hartwell, Haskell and Harlton.

To be loved by Erma was to be truly blessed. She put her heart into everything she did, from volunteering with various charities, finding the best deals, to beating Pete at dominoes. She could often be found making new snacks, watching her beloved Royals, lunching with her girlfriends and spending time with her girls and family. She was full of grit and grace, always determined to keep living life to the fullest and dressed impeccably for the party.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 11th at 2:00pm at the Church of the Resurrection (Wesley Chapel) 13720 Roe Ave., Leawood, KS 66224. Memorial contributions in Erma’s memory may be made to the foster and adoptive children’s ministry at United Methodist Church of the Resurrection.

