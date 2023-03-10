  Juliana Garcia  - Good causes

Drive-by parade celebrates beloved Mission Hy-Vee bell ringer in hospice care

David Perryman and his wife Pam wave to the Perryman Parade

The community surprised David Perrmany, above, with a parade honoring him and his nearly 30 years as a Salvation Army bell ringer at the Mission Hy-Vee. Perryman and his wife Pam wave to parade attendees. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

For more than a quarter century, David Perryman was a seasonal fixture outside the Mission Hy-Vee as a bell ringer collecting Christmastime donations for the Salvation Army.

That’s no longer possible for Perryman, 73, who recently entered the care of Harbor Hospice of Kansas about three months ago. He was diagnosed as a young boy with dystonia, a rare neurological disorder that causes involuntary muscle contractions.

