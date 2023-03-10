For more than a quarter century, David Perryman was a seasonal fixture outside the Mission Hy-Vee as a bell ringer collecting Christmastime donations for the Salvation Army.

That’s no longer possible for Perryman, 73, who recently entered the care of Harbor Hospice of Kansas about three months ago. He was diagnosed as a young boy with dystonia, a rare neurological disorder that causes involuntary muscle contractions.