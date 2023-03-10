  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Cheryl Kolb Roht

Leawood, Kansas – Cheryl Kolb Roht, 79, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2023 in the company of her family.

She was a docent at the Nelson Atkins Art Museum for many years, and previously at the Kansas City Zoo. She was a woman whose pets, Robby and Monty were therapy dogs.