She was a docent at the Nelson Atkins Art Museum for many years, and previously at the Kansas City Zoo. She was a woman whose pets, Robby and Monty were therapy dogs.

Leawood, Kansas – Cheryl Kolb Roht, 79, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2023 in the company of her family.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dr. Lewis Roht, daughters Jeannette Clark, Chanin Wright and Nancy Roht Sheeder, grandchildren Sydney and Holly Wright and Joseph Lewis Vasto, and sons-in-law Jackie Wright and Frank Sheeder, and many friends and relatives across the country. Cheryl was loved and respected by all who had the good fortune to meet and know her.

Contributions to the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art or to Pets For Life Inc. in her name would be much appreciated.

Her full obituary can be read at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/kansas-city-mo/cheryl-roht-11187036. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.