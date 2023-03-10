💐 5 to Try: Post readers pick best lawn and garden stores in JoCo

While this week has been a bit cold and rainy, spring is still just around the corner. And like many of you, we are getting our lawns and home gardens ready for the sunny growing season in the metro.

With that in mind, we asked Post readers to send in their top recommendations for lawn and garden stores in Johnson County.

Here’s where Post readers suggest getting all the necessities for sprucing up yards this spring.

Family Tree Nursery

The top pick for lawn and garden stores in Johnson County is Family Tree Nursery, which offers a wide variety of plants, pots and planters, lawn care supplies and custom potting accoutrements at their two Johnson County stores.

“They have the best plant variety, the most knowledgeable staff and have been consistently excellent for the last some 50 years that I’ve been going there,” Post reader Sherry Carpenter said about the Overland Park location.

Visit the Overland Park location, 8424 Farley Street, or the Shawnee location, 7036 Nieman Road, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, or from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Haling’s Greenhouse

This “teeny-tiny” Prairie Village lawn and garden store also comes recommended by readers.

Haling’s is open seasonally from April to June, and also offers pick ups 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily or by appointment, according to its website.

The greenhouse grows more than 300 varieties of foliage plants.

“Beautiful plants and amazing service,” Google reviewer Carrie Beyer wrote. “I’ve been coming here for years. Not the place to come if you want small under grown plants. Their inventory is well taken care of and large. I’ve been coming here for years and keep coming back.”

When Haling’s is open, it is located at 6303 W. 75th Street.

Suburban Lawn & Garden

Post readers also highly recommend Suburban Lawn & Garden, which has two Johnson County locations, as well as two more in other parts of the metro.

Their inventory includes annuals and perennials, landscape rock, native plants, mulches and soils and garden accents.

“It is my favorite place to buy plants and flowers and garden stuff,” Google reviewer May Kuhn wrote. “They have huge selections of anything. It is very convenient. I also love to wander around beautiful flowers.”

Suburban Lawn and Garden in Lenexa, 9275 Dunraven St., is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Overland Park store at 105th and Roe is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Grass Pad

This locally owned lawn and garden chain that began on a Missouri sod farm is another favorite for Post readers.

Grass Pad is famous for their “Idiot Proof Lawn Care” guide to growing grass, and they also sell various grass seed mixtures, fertilizer and lawn care products, bagged and bulked mulch, as well as trees and shrubs.

“I’ve been on the Grass Pad program for 5 years now. My lawn is not only green, it is thick,” one Google reviewer wrote.

There are three Johnson County locations, in Olathe, Stilwell and Bonner Springs (just south of the Kansas River before you get to Wyandotte County).

They’re all open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Earl May Garden Center

Another lawn and garden store to check out is Earl May Garden Center at 21700 Midland Dr. in Shawnee.

Earl May offers bulbs, lawn fertilizer, grass seed, birding items like bird baths and bird houses, and other supplies like weed control and pots and planters.

“Extremely friendly staff,” Cole White wrote. “They were very knowledgeable, and were able to help me pick the correct seed and fertilizer. Tons of plant and grass options. I’ll definitely be back!”

Earl May in Shawnee is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.