  Lucie Krisman  - Holidays

Here’s where to find St. Patrick’s Day events in Johnson County

St. Patrick's Day Johnson County

Johnson County has several opportunities this and next weekend for St. Patrick's Day fun, from green beer to live music. Photo via Irish American Club of Johnson County website.

With St. Patrick’s Day coming up, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday in Johnson County over the next several days.

From green beer and parades to traditional Irish music and duck races, here are some of the places to find St. Patrick’s Day fun this and next week.

