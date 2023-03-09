Here’s where to find St. Patrick’s Day events in Johnson County

With St. Patrick’s Day coming up, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday in Johnson County over the next several days.
From green beer and parades to traditional Irish music and duck races, here are some of the places to find St. Patrick’s Day fun this and next week.
Friday, March 10
Irish music at JCCC (Overland Park)
- This Friday, Irish band Danú will perform a concert at Johnson County Community College’s Midwest Trust Center.
- The band plays traditional Irish music with instruments like the flute, tin whistle and fiddle.
- Click here or call 913-469-4445 to secure tickets, which start at $25.
Saturday, March 11
St. Patrick’s Day parade (Overland Park)
- This weekend, St. Patrick’s festivities will kick off with downtown Overland Park’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.
- The parade begins at 10 a.m., at West 79th and Floyd streets, heading southwest and concluding at Robinson Street.
- Parade goers can enjoy other festivities downtown, like face painting and snow cone and kettle corn trucks.
Cookie decorating (Overland Park)
- The Culinary Center of Kansas City will offer a cookie decorating class from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this Saturday.
- Students must be 18 years or older to take the interactive class.
- Only two seats are left, at $65 per person. Register here.
Sunday, March 12
St. Patrick’s Day parade (Shawnee)
- The Irish American Club of Johnson County will put on its 38th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at 1 p.m. Sunday in downtown Shawnee.
- The parade lineup will begin at 11:30 a.m., starting at Johnson Drive and Monrovia Street.
- Stick around for more festivities — like the Sister City Duck Race and Shawnee’s first annual Shamrock O’ Market.
Friday, March 17
Transport Brewery party (Shawnee)
- Almost all day Friday, March 17, Transport Brewery in downtown Shawnee will offer St. Patrick’s Day eats and festivities.
- The event will feature a limited edition menu with things like corned beef sandwiches, Irish bierocks, and green beer.
- The party as a whole lasts from noon to midnight, but McLain’s Market will serve corned beef sandwiches with a side and fresh-baked cookie from noon to 5 p.m., and Papa Scott’s Street Eats will serve an Irish Bierock dinner and other Irish foods from 5 to 9 p.m.
St. Patrick’s Day at Pathlight (Shawnee)
- Pathlight Brewing in Shawnee will host a St. Patrick’s Day celebration starting at 11 a.m.
- The brewery will offer $5 pours of Vaughn’s Irish Stout and Jameson Irish Whiskey.
- Point and Flat BBQ will also serve smoked reuben sandwiches at the event.
Prairiefire Pub Crawl (Overland Park)
- From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., enjoy a “St. Paddy’s Pub Crawl” at southern Overland Park’s Prairiefire shopping center at West 135th Street and Nall Avenue.
- The crawl includes eight of Prairiefire’s bars and restaurants.
- Crawlers can collect passport stamps from the various crawl stops to win prizes and gift cards.
Live music at Mr. P’z (Overland Park)
- Starting at 5 p.m. March 17, you can find live music at Mr. P’z Bar and Grill in Overland Park.
- The parking lot party will feature the Butch Carson Band.
- The band encourages concertgoers to wear green and bring their own lawn chairs.
Saturday, March 18
St. Patrick’s 5K (Leawood)
- The day after St. Patrick’s Day, Leawood will host its annual St. Patrick’s 5K race.
- The race begins at 8 a.m. at 11565 Ash St.
- Walkers and runners can register here for the regular 5K, virtual 5K or kids fun run — which cost $31, $42 and $12, respectively.
