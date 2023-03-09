More than 25 Prairie Village intersections, like 79th and Mission above, are designated locations for new license plate readers and traffic cameras — neither of which are exclusively used to catch speeders or red light runners, police say. Photo credit Juliana Garcia
Most of Prairie Village’s busiest intersections will soon have both license plate readers and traffic cameras watching them, in a new initiative funded with federal dollars.
The Prairie Village Police Department worked with Kansas’s two U.S. senators, Republicans Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran, to apply to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services’s technology community project funding program.
Prairie Village Police Chief Byron Roberson said his department asked for — and got — $638,000 to fully build out the city’s license plate reader and traffic camera system.
Devices are planned for nearly 30 intersections
Below are the designated locations for license plate readers and traffic cameras, though adjustments could be made if needed, Capt. Ivan Washington told the Post:
West 63rd Street at Nall and Roe avenues, and Mission Road
West 67th Street and Roe Avenue
West 71st Street at Nall Avenue, and Mission and State Line roads
Roe Avenue and Tomahawk Road
West 75th Street at Lamar, Nall, Roe and Belinder avenues, and State Line Road
Cambridge Street and State Line Road
West 79th Street at Lamar, Roe and Belinder avenues, and Mission Road
Somerset Drive at Nall, Roe and Belinder avenues, and at Mission and State Line roads
West 83rd Street at Lamar, Nall and Roe avenues, and Mission Road
West 87th Street and Mission Road
West 91st Street and Nall Avenue
West 95th Street and Roe Avenue
Police say they won’t be used to catch speeders or red light runners
Roberson told the Post via email that traffic cameras are “used to monitor traffic patterns, investigate leads (both real time and follow up investigations) and accident identification or verification.”
If there are contradicting driver statements in an intersection accident, for example, then traffic cameras can be used to verify which driver might be at fault and potentially issue a citation based on the evidence, Roberson said.
License plate readers, he said, are used to identify vehicles with existing warrants associated with certain license plates and could be used for things like identifying a stolen vehicle or vehicles with stolen tags.
Prairie Village Police hope to begin installation this summer
Washington told the Post the entire installation is anticipated to take approximately eight to 10 months to complete.
Several factors could impact the process though, Washington said, such as connectivity data issues, weather and any supply chain backlogs.
“We are very excited about having the new technology available to allow us to maintain a safe community for all that live, work and play in [Prairie Village],” Washington said.
Juliana Garcia
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
