  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village to put license plate readers and traffic cameras at 25+ intersections

Prairie Village traffic cams potential intersection

More than 25 Prairie Village intersections, like 79th and Mission above, are designated locations for new license plate readers and traffic cameras — neither of which are exclusively used to catch speeders or red light runners, police say. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Most of Prairie Village’s busiest intersections will soon have both license plate readers and traffic cameras watching them, in a new initiative funded with federal dollars.

The Prairie Village Police Department worked with Kansas’s two U.S. senators, Republicans Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran, to apply to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services’s technology community project funding program.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.