Perry’s Steakhouse halts plan for new Leawood restaurant

Perry's Steakhouse

Texas-based Perry's Steakhouse no longer plans to open a new restaurant at southern Leawood's Town Center Plaza. Photo via Perry's Steakhouse website.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, a Texas-based restaurant company, is no longer planning to open a new location at Town Center Plaza in southern Leawood.

Slated for an early 2024 opening, the proposed restaurant was going to be the first Perry’s Steakhouse in the Kansas City metro.

