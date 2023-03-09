Slated for an early 2024 opening, the proposed restaurant was going to be the first Perry’s Steakhouse in the Kansas City metro.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, a Texas-based restaurant company, is no longer planning to open a new location at Town Center Plaza in southern Leawood.

A spokesperson said the company is still looking for a new location to open in Leawood.

The restaurant was planned for Town Center Plaza

The restaurant would have been built near West 117th Street and Nall Avenue on the north side of the shopping center.

The proposed site for the 12,000-square-foot restaurant remains a parking lot that neighbors Hereford House.

The city approved the restaurant last year

A split Leawood City Council approved final plans for the new restaurant in March 2022.

At the time, residents voiced concerns about the project — including Hereford House’s owner, who would have neighbored the restaurant.

In the eight months before the city approved the restaurant’s proposal, city leaders raised concerns about potential impacts on parking and traffic.

Perry’s is still looking for a Leawood location

A spokesperson for the restaurant on Thursday cited the landlord’s inability to “receive the necessary anchor tenant approval for the proposed site.”

Spokesperson Katie Parker said the restaurant will continue looking for a location in Leawood.

City staff did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Post.

Brecklyn Wright, director of marketing for Town Center Plaza and Town Center Crossing, said the change in plans for Perry’s Steakhouse “provides an opportunity to continue bringing exciting events to the parking lot space at Town Center Plaza.”

Here is the statement from Perry’s Steakhouse in full:

“Unfortunately, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille will not be joining Town Plaza Center in Leawood, Kansas. The landlord was unable to receive the necessary anchor tenant approval for the proposed site. Perry’s continues to consider locations in the Leawood community and hopes to serve you soon!”

