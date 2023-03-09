  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park OKs pared-down plan at former Sears site

The Overland Park City Council approved a revised preliminary plan that includes a gym and other retail aspects on the former Sears site near 97th and Metcalf. Rendering via Overland Park city documents.

Plans to redevelop the former Sears site at West 97th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park have achieved a crucial next step in the redevelopment process.

The Overland Park City Council on Monday approved a revised preliminary plan that includes a new fitness center and other retail components for the site now dubbed 97 Metcalf.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

We work hard to make it easy for you to keep up on your community with short, to-the-point coverage and easy-to-scan newsletters — but we can't produce local coverage without local support. To our nearly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, we hope you'll give one a try today — your first month of full access is just $1!