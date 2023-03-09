Plans to redevelop the former Sears site at West 97th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park have achieved a crucial next step in the redevelopment process.
The Overland Park City Council on Monday approved a revised preliminary plan that includes a new fitness center and other retail components for the site now dubbed 97 Metcalf.
