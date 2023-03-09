  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Former Shawnee Maranatha campus could become daycare

Maranatha Christian Academy used to operate one of its schools out of Cross Points Church off of Lackman Road. Since opening a new facility in western Shawnee, much of its old space has been empty. Now, Vadas Little Lambs Childcare is hoping to make use of it.

A childcare provider is looking to move into a church space formerly occupied by Maranatha Christian Academy at Lackman Road and West 67th Street in Shawnee.

The Shawnee Planning Commission on Monday recommended approval of a special use permit for Vadas Little Lambs Childcare, proposed to operate on part of the Cross Points Church campus at 6826 Lackman Road.

