Linda Jolene Saathoff

Linda Saathoff’s passing on Monday, March 6, 2023 has been publicly announced.

According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Celebration of Life, on April 7, 2023 at 4:00 p.m., at Countryside Christian Church, 3636 KS-4, Topeka, Kansas.