  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Lenexa bans community storm shelters in new neighborhoods

A home in Lenexa. New neighborhoods in Lenexa will be required to have storm shelters in unit going forward.

A Lenexa home. New homes in Lenexa will now be required to have storm shelters in unit, eliminating storm shelters. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Lenexa will require new homes to have storm shelters attached, eliminating the use of community storm shelters going forward in traditional single-family home neighborhoods.

Earlier this week, the Lenexa City Council unanimously adopted the code change.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our roughly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.