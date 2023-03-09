  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Lawrence W. “Larry” Rice Jr.

Lawrence (Larry) W. Rice, Jr. age 93, of Belton, MO passed away on March 6, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospice House.

He was born on November 22, 1929 to Lawrence Sr. and Cora Sophie Violet (Seaburg) Rice in Norfolk, NE.