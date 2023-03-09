Lawrence W. “Larry” Rice Jr.

He was born on November 22, 1929 to Lawrence Sr. and Cora Sophie Violet (Seaburg) Rice in Norfolk, NE.

Larry worked as a Financial Analyst for the U.S. Federal Government/GSA, retiring in 1985.

On October 23, 1958, he married Marjorie (Marge) Elaine Miller, and they made their home in Kansas City, MO.

He was a member of Colonial Presbyterian Church, and he enjoyed camping, boating, and fishing with the family at the lake. He also enjoyed many vacations with the family through Nebraska and into Colorado over many summers. Larry was an avid photographer, stemming back to his days in the Navy, as a member of the team that did top secret aerial photography and reconnaissance, based in Hawaii.

Family and friends always enjoyed hearing his many stories about his tour in the Navy.

Larry also delighted in a couple of short stints in acting in Hollywood movies. He was a member of the cast of The Far Horizons filmed in 1954 in Colorado, alongside Fred MacMurray, Charlton Heston and Donna Reed. Then in 1989, he was an extra in Mr. and Mrs. Bridge, filmed in Kansas City. This movie starred Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Marge, his children Kathy (Rice) Holloway, Nancy Rice, and John Rice; grandchildren Michael Rice, Katie (Holloway) Weil, Sarah (Holloway) Williams, and Sam Holloway; Abby Rice and Jack Rice.

Great grandchildren Winnie Rice, Kyle Rice; Blaine Weil, Pierce Weil, Landry Weil, Reed Weil; Clarke Williams and Cooper Williams.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Dr. Donald Rice and sister Dorothy (Rice) Howard.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Luke’s Hospice House, Kansas City, MO.