Kansas Republicans vote to bar transgender women from women’s bathrooms

Rep. Brenda Landwehr, a Republican from Wichita, voted to pass the "women’s bill of rights" out of committee this week. Photo credit Kansas News Service.

By Rose Conlon

Kansas lawmakers have advanced legislation that would bar transgender women from women’s bathrooms, women’s prisons, women’s locker rooms and domestic violence shelters.