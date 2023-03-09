Cathy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was always involved in her children’s, grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s lives. She loved to sew and volunteered her time making bags and pillows for cancer survivors. She doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a generous spirit and loved bringing her family together.

Catherine (Cathy) E. Fetherman, 85, of Leawood, Kansas, went to heaven on Monday, March 6, 2023. She was a devoted wife for 63 years and a loving homemaker.

Born July 4, 1937 in Jamaica Long Island, New York, she was the daughter of the late Aloysious and Evelyn Fenn.

She joins her husband, Larry Fetherman. She is survived by her children, David (Selena) of Newburgh, Indiana, Debra (James) Blanton of Paola, Kansas and Donald (Cynthia) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Her grandchildren, Megan, Michele, Kathryn, Steven, Jessica, Tyler, Emma, Joshua and Luke. Her great grandchildren Layla, Evelyn, Claire, Hunter, Olivia, Madalyn, Ellie, Davis, Everett, Enzo, Payton, Cohen, Cooper, Parker, Roxanne, Aubrey, Maverick, Huck, Bodie and River.

Viewing and visitation will be held at 5 – 7 PM on Thursday, March 9th at Johnson County Funeral Chapel at 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210. The celebration of life will occur at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 10th at Johnson County Funeral Chapel at 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210. She will be laid to rest next to her loving husband at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens.

The family requests memorials to the charity of one’s choice.