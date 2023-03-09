  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Catherine (Cathy) E. Fetherman

Catherine (Cathy) E. Fetherman, 85, of Leawood, Kansas, went to heaven on Monday, March 6, 2023. She was a devoted wife for 63 years and a loving homemaker.

Cathy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was always involved in her children’s, grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s lives. She loved to sew and volunteered her time making bags and pillows for cancer survivors. She doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a generous spirit and loved bringing her family together.