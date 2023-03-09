Aaron Davidson, the longtime head cross country and track and field coach at Shawnee Mission North, will resign at the end of this current school year to take a similar job in another Johnson County school district.

Davidson, a Kansas native, has so far spent his entire 15-year teaching and coaching career at SM North, helping bring home the girls’ cross country team’s first-ever state championship in 2017 and earning Kansas Cross Country and Track and Field Association’s Cross Country Coach of the Year in 2018.