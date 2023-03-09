  Juliana Garcia  - SM North

Title-winning Shawnee Mission North cross country coach is leaving

Shawnee Mission North head cross country and track and field coach Aaron Davidson, left, is leaving after 15 years for a similar position at Blue Valley West. Photo courtesy Aaron Davidson. From left to right: Aaron Davidson; Kaye Frisbie (former coach and teacher); Katie Moorehead (social studies teacher); David Reichart (social studies teacher).

Aaron Davidson, the longtime head cross country and track and field coach at Shawnee Mission North, will resign at the end of this current school year to take a similar job in another Johnson County school district.

Davidson, a Kansas native, has so far spent his entire 15-year teaching and coaching career at SM North, helping bring home the girls’ cross country team’s first-ever state championship in 2017 and earning Kansas Cross Country and Track and Field Association’s Cross Country Coach of the Year in 2018.

