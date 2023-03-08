  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Olathe

Once-fraught Olathe apartment project near Lenexa gets new life

A rendering of the proposed Woodland Forest apartments planned on the last slice of the Woodland Corridor development zone. As designed, the proposal would bring roughly 350 luxury apartment units to northern Olathe near the border with Lenexa

A rendering of the proposed Woodland Forest apartments planned on the last slice of the Woodland Corridor development zone. As designed, the proposal would bring roughly 350 luxury apartment units to northern Olathe near the border with Lenexa, though the planning commission recommended a lower density. Image courtesy of Olathe planning documents.

A much-contested multifamily housing development near Woodland Road and K-10 at Olathe’s border with Lenexa is moving forward.

Last week, the Olathe Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the Woodland Forest multifamily housing project’s preliminary site development plan.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our roughly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.