This Mission Mexican restaurant closes after three-year run

The Corner Lalo’s Kitchen, an authentic Mexican restaurant in Mission, is now permanently closed.
Everardo “Lalo” Alvarez opened the restaurant in a strip mall at 5038 Lamar Avenue, in December 2019 — just a few months before COVID-19 hit Johnson County in March 2020.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1