This Mission Mexican restaurant closes after three-year run

The Corner Lalo's Kitchen closes

Everardo "Lalo" Alvarez, above, announced on Facebook last month that his restaurant in Mission, The Corner Lalo's Kitchen, is now closed for good. File photo

The Corner Lalo’s Kitchen, an authentic Mexican restaurant in Mission, is now permanently closed.

Everardo “Lalo” Alvarez opened the restaurant in a strip mall at 5038 Lamar Avenue, in December 2019 — just a few months before COVID-19 hit Johnson County in March 2020.

