  Lucie Krisman  - Activism

Widow of Olathe hate crime shooting victim appears in new documentary

Sunayana Dumala

Forever Welcome founder Sunayana Dumala said the premiering documentary film "Alien" will illuminate immigrant stories like hers. Above, Sunayana Dumala in Overland Park. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

After a gunman killed her husband in Olathe in 2017, Sunayana Dumala was forced to navigate grief and the immigration process at the same time.

This week’s premiere of a new documentary, “Alien,” aims to illuminate stories like Dumala’s. Forever Welcome, an advocacy nonprofit Dumala established after her husband’s death to support fellow immigrants, is co-hosting the premiere.

