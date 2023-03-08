After a gunman killed her husband in Olathe in 2017, Sunayana Dumala was forced to navigate grief and the immigration process at the same time.
This week’s premiere of a new documentary, “Alien,” aims to illuminate stories like Dumala’s. Forever Welcome, an advocacy nonprofit Dumala established after her husband’s death to support fellow immigrants, is co-hosting the premiere.
The film debuts at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the Glenwood Arts Theatre, 3707 W. 95th St. in Overland Park.
Dumala said her story reveals the struggle of immigrants like her
- Dumala had been living with her late husband, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, in Olathe for three years when he was shot and killed at Austin’s Bar and Grill in February 2017.
- The shooter, Adam Purinton, was sentenced to life in prison without parole the following year after pleading guilty to federal hate crime and firearms charges.
- Dumala’s immigration status was entirely dependent on her late husband’s, which meant that, following his death, she had to grieve her husband and navigate the immigration process on her own at the same time.
- “If the incident made me a victim of a hate crime, then I also become a victim of the broken immigration system,” she said. “That’s what made me want to start sharing my story and speaking about the need for rectifying the immigration system.”
The documentary film “Alien” tells other immigrant stories
- Produced by filmmaker Vidyut Latay, “Alien” features Indian immigrants — including Dumala — who have had to navigate the United States’ immigration system.
- Thursday’s premiere date is Kuchibhotla’s 39th birthday.
- Although no two immigrant stories are exactly the same, Dumala said she hopes people walk away from the documentary understanding that differences are OK as long as people attempt to understand each other.
- “We want to show people these human stories that they could relate to,” she said. “That they could break down all of the stereotypes and see each person differently — ultimately leading to that empathy and understanding toward one another. That is what I hope that this documentary will do.”
Forever Welcome serves as a platform for dialogue on immigration
- Dumala launched Forever Welcome in 2018, starting it out as a social media campaign.
- By 2019, it had grown into a foundation, hosting events such as the annual Peace Walk and organizing donations of laptops to refuge students.
- The organization gained official 501(c)(3) nonprofit status last year, after Dumala attained her green card in 2021. She now lives in Florida.
- “We want to educate people,” Dumala said. “We want to be a medium for that dialogue where people are OK to be vulnerable, where they are open to learning about one another and finding those commonalities.”
Go deeper: Visit the documentary’s website here. Read more about Dumala’s story here.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1